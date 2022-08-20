“I Will Never Forgive You” – Yomi Fabiyi’s Babymama, Grace Jimoh Tells Actor

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi is once again being dragged on social media by his baby mama, Grace Jimoh.

The single mother is back at it, exposing the cruel act he did to her.

According to Grace, the actor had forced her into court and pretended to be the victim.

She said that Yomi Fabiyi was retaliating against her for the error she made in handling their initial marriage conflict.

Last month, the two dragged each other into the mud while exposing some secrets.

Unfortunately, Grace Fabiyi resumed dragging him on her social media profile.

The aspiring actress stated that she went on a trip to the East to see her family. When she returned to the flat she once shared with the actor, he had packed the furniture and electronics.

Grace alleged that the actor removed her generator, leaving her and her children without light.

She recalled Yomi pressuring her to get rid of her belongings during their courtship.

Grace had previously admitted in a post that she was depressed.

She also criticized the actor for showing little concern for her emotional wellbeing.

