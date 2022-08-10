IGP: Police Performance Has Improved, We’re Working To Ensure Successful 2023 Polls

Usman Baba, inspector-general of police (IGP), has stated that the performance of the police during the recent election in Ekiti shows that the force has improved.

The IGP, who was represented by Sadiq Bello, assistant inspector-general of police in charge of zone 1, said this on Wednesday in Kano at a workshop themed ‘The 2023 General Election: Enhancing National Security Capacity For a Secure and Credible Electoral Process in Nigeria’.

The workshop was organised by the police in collaboration with Solar Security and Consult Company Limited.

The IGP stated that the participants of the workshop would be trained on different strategies of managing security challenges during elections.

“We are preparing the minds of the police officers to be ready in confronting security challenges that might come up, so as to ensure a successful election,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“There are a lot of expectations on the police and other security agencies as the election is by the corner.

“Performance of the police has improved. You will believe me that based on the recent election conducted in Ekiti state, there is hope for the country.”

