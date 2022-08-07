I’ll Continue To Speak For Nigeria – Sanusi

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, has stated that he will continue to speak and air his views to defend and rebuild Nigeria.

Sanusi, who is also the current Khalifah, Tijaniyat Movement of Nigeria, stated this in Abuja on Saturday at a stage play titled “Emir Sanusi: Truth in Time.’’

The play was written by a professor of Drama at the Redeemer University, Ahmed Yerima, and produced by the Executive Chairman, Duke of Somolu Productions, Mr Joseph Edgar.

Sanusi stated that he had what it took to contribute to nation-building because of his long history of service to the country.

Sanusi stated that he would be ungrateful to God if he expressed regret or sadness over his removal as emir in spite of positions he occupied in life.

“I don’t think that God has taken anything away from me. So, I have no regret.

turned 61 years last year and in those years, I had the honour of having been the Chief Risk Officer at United Bank for Africa and the Chief Risk Officer at First Bank.

“I was Governor of Central Bank, Emir of Kano and now Khalifah, Tijaniyat Movement of Nigeria.

“If I have sadness, then I’m ungrateful. How many people have had the opportunity to be just one of those things?’’ he observed.

Sanusi added that many traditional rulers held leadership positions such as army generals, governors, Nigeria Customs chief and others before they were appointed traditional rulers.

According to him, these traditional rulers gave their bits to serve this country.

