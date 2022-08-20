Illegal Gathering: Wike Vows To Demolish Host Hotels

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has declared that any act of criminality aimed at destabilising the state will not be allowed.

He vowed that any hotel or event centre where cultists gather to hold meetings or for any sinister motive will be demolished.

The governor stressed that his administration has invested hugely in achieving the prevailing peace, and nothing will be tolerated in returning the state back to the dark days of insecurity.

Wike spoke at the flag-off of the 12th flyover at the Mgbuoba, Ozuoba -Ada George Road in Obio/ Akpor Local Government Area, which was performed by Prof. Jerry Gana on Friday.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s Media Aide, Kelvin Ebiri, on Friday.

The statement reads, “Now, let me tell anyone who cares to listen, whether you’re in PDP, APC, you’re in SDP, you’re in Accord or any other party, if I catch you trying to breach the security in this state, you’ll go in for it.

“I will not allow anybody to destabilise this State. We have suffered insecurity and God has helped us together with security agencies to maintain peace. For me, whether it is true or not, I must make sure that I take action.