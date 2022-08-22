I’m Done With NNPP- Shekarau Accuses Kwankwaso Of Humiliating Him

Former Kano State Governor Senator Ibrahim Shekarau has acknowledged his departure from Kwankwaso’s New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), albeit he has not made it known to which party he is switching.

At the Kano Foundation headquarters on BUK Road on Monday, Shekarau addressed a mob of supporters and accused the former governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of not only betraying him but also demeaning him.

The former governor reflected on his interactions with Kwankwaso during his brief time in the NNPP and noticed with dismay that he was handed the forms to run for the Senate alone, abandoning his team of supporters to live in poverty.

He said on 5th May 2022 long before he and Kwankwaso joined NNPP, “I personally met him at his country home and discussed extensively my decisions to follow him to his new party and he expressed deep happiness”.

“And still on 11-5-2022 I still met Kwankwaso because since our last meeting we were not able to meet, and I reminded him of a proposal I submitted to him during our last meeting”.

Also Read: Kwankwaso: Military Needs Political Will To Address Insecurity

The proposal according to Shekarau was the list of my supporters who were seeking different political offices, and when I talked to Kwankwaso about it he said he was aware of it and definitely something would be done.

“Similarly, on 16-5-2022, Kwankwaso came to my house at about 9pm and we still discussed extensively the same issues he even called five people including Abba Kabir, Kawu Sumaila, Alhassan Rirum and two others and presented them to me as those to make the lists of contestants”.

“During the meeting which led to my decamping, Kwankwaso came with my Senatorial Form alone and sneaked it to me telling me that I was the first to receive it and I asked him the ones for my supporters he said it would be done”.

“Since then Kwankwaso kept deceiving me and only for him, to much later say we are late for my supporters to be on the lists, and there was nothing he could do”.