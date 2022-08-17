“I’m Happy I Went To Prison” – Moses Armstrong

Actor Moses Armstrong from Nollywood has refuted the rape accusations made against him.

On August 16, 2022, the troubled movie star announced this via his Facebook page.

He wrote: “Nothing Pass God. If you believe, you will receive. Nothing Pass God. I did not rape nobody. I don’t rape…I have never raped…And I will never rape.

I’m back stronger and better…I’m happy I went to prison, God went with me.

The experience is awesome. You will hear it soon. Blessings to all of you Angels that believed in me. Love you all deeply. #ONELOVE #AkwaIbomFinest.”

In June, men from the Akwa Ibom State Police Command detained Armstrong on suspicion of defiling a 16-year-old girl.

