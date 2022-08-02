I’m ‘Sweating’ Over High Cost Of Diesel – Obasanjo Laments

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo has lamented the high cost of diesel, feeds, and the exchange rate crisis in the country.

Obasanjo stated that he has been sweating because of the high cost of diesel, saying this has been affecting his fish production.

He revealed this while speaking at the Southwest fish farmers’ congress held on Tuesday at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL).

Obasanjo complained that the hike in the cost of diesel, as well as the constant increase in prices of fish feeds, would kick fish farmers out of business.

To avoid this, Obasanjo stated that the only way is for them to come together to agree on sustainable prices that could be adopted to keep them in business.

According to him, farmers cannot be producing at the mercy of the buyers who would come around to buy the fish for whatever amount that suited them without considering the effect of the harsh economy on the production of fish.

He maintained that with the current price of diesel at N800 per litre, the production of a kilogram of fish is N1,400; he said the farmers cannot sell such fish for less than N1,500 as anything short of that amounts to “outright loss.”

“The price of diesel has gone high because the management of this country is not what it should be. And it is as simple as that. Then, what will happen is that particularly those of us who have to use a bit of diesel in producing fish, we will completely go bankrupt, and when that happens, Nigerians will still have to eat fish.

“Fish production will be out of reach and then, people will be producing fish outside Nigeria and be dumping it here. And you will go jobless, poor and indigent. So, what do we have to do? To come together. We want to sustain fish production and we must be able to take care of those who are going to eat and those of us who are producing.”