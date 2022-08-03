Information Nigeria Is Hiring A News Editor

Information Nigeria, Nigeria’s number one online newspaper is hiring young, highly skilled and well-motivated team player who is keen on having challenging and rewarding careers to fill the position of an Editor.

Job position: EDITOR

Location: Lagos

Responsibilities: A journalist to oversee our editorial operations and give direction to our expanding newsroom of text and multimedia journalists.

He or she shall edit, vet and select stories for publication and also generate headline ideas in alignment with the targeted audience’s preferences.

Requirements: The ideal candidate should possess previous writing and proofreading experience and proven experience in a related role.

Have a mastery of the English Language and must be able to spot big headlines buried in a report.

Candidates must be versatile in digital journalism.

Education and Experience:

Must have a first degree from a recognized university with at least 3 years post qualification experience and proven experience in a similar role.

Remuneration: Negotiable

DEADLINE FOR APPLICATION: August 20, 2022.

Interested applicants for the role of Editor should submit their resume and links to 5 of their published work to: [email protected]

If you haven’t been contacted by Friday, August 26, it means your application was unsuccessful.