Insecurity: Nigerians Want Actions, Afenifere Slams Buhari

The pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has expressed serious worries about worsening insecurity in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, on Monday.

The group wondered if President Muhammadu Buhari was aware of the situation.

The group stated that the level of insecurity was unprecedented while calling on Buhari to demonstrate that he was serious about ending the spate of killings and abductions across the country.

Afenifere said, “Because of the kid-glove manner with which government is dealing with them, terrorists and kidnappers have been so emboldened that they now attack security institutions at will and malevolently go into houses of their victims to deal with fellow Nigerians – all under the watch of government and security agencies!

“President Muhammadu Buhari needs to come out and let perpetrators of terrorism and kidnapping know that he has had enough. He should let them realise that the pact he signed with Nigerians was not to come and see to the serial termination of their lives but to ensure their security, improve their welfare and move the nation to a desirable next level.

“Unfortunately, the president has not been able to deliver on any of the desirables. He only brought to the nation the negatives which were far from the expectation of anybody.”