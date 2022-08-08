Insecurity: Yahaya Bello Orders Installation Of CCTV In Banks

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has admonished commercial institutions to fix high-tech Close Circuit Television cameras around their branches, covering the banking premises and the neighbourhood.

The governor made this call while receiving the committee of bankers in Kogi State at the Government House in Lokoja on Monday.

He told the Bankers’ Forum about the rising insecurity in the country and the need to collaborate and synergise to fight the menace.

He added that although Kogi State has experienced peace, the government would remain vigilant.

Bello stated that insecurity had, in recent times, taken a new dimension in the country hence they must take a step ahead of the criminals and stamp out the menace.

He also urged that the CCTV should be manned during working hours.

The forum spokesperson, Mr. Asanato Sunday, an Assistant Director at the Central Bank, commended the governor in his fight against insecurity in the state, noting that the commercial institutions in the state would work to contribute to the fight against insecurity in the state.