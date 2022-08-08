“It Happened Right Inside My House” – Actress Mo Bewa Narrates How Her Car Got Destroyed

Nollywood actress Omobewaji Oyediji, also known as Mo Bewa, has expressed her outrage over the cruel thing her security guard did to her.

The dark-skinned beauty disclosed on Instagram that her security guard had broken her car inside her home.

READ ALSO: Why I Pray Before Kissing In Movies – Mo Bewa

Bewaji gave her fans the advice to constantly pray for safety in the home because anything might happen, despite withholding the details of how it occurred.

As she put it, pray for staying because anything may happen while you’re praying for going out and coming in.

She wrote: “How my day went! And no it didn’t happen on the highway. It happened right inside my house. While ya praying for going out n coming in pray for staying in too cos anything fit happen. Ara n kan mi Gidi”.

See post below: