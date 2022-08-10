It’s A Waste To Pray While You Still Listen To Wizkid’s Songs – Mummy G.O (Video)

Controversial Clergywoman, Funmilayo Adebayo, better known as Mummy G.O has scolded Wizkid’s followers.

The preacher claimed that it was pointless for Machala’s followers to pray if they continue to like his music and way of life.

Rapture Proclaimer Evangelical Church of God’s founder mentioned that some individuals find it unable to fall asleep at night if they do not listen to Wizkid.

According to Mummy GO, it makes no sense for a mother to be fervently praying for her child to receive the Holy Spirit while also being a huge Wizzy fan.

She spoke while exhibiting pictures of the Starboy smoking and wearing dreadlocks during a sermon in a church. Hip Hop music was likewise prohibited by the clergywoman.

In reaction, iam_dmr said; Who attends dis church 😂😂😂

dc_renzi; Does this woman even listen to sweet me by Wizkid x bnxn ?

_oluwani_sola; Nobody shu sha post this video on Facebook,cos my mama go see ham,i no wan hear another round of preaching 😂😂

oluwatobi0008; Where this woman take find those picture ? 😂😂😂😂