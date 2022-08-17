I’ve Performed In Almost Every Country On Earth — Burna Boy

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy has revealed that he has performed in almost every country in the world.

The African Giant further stated that once he completes his Asia, Australia and South American tour, he would achieve the feat of performing in every country in the world.

“And by 2022 I’ve performed in almost every country in the world. Once I do The Asia, Australia and South American tour. I will truly have done it all,” he said via his verified Twitter account.

The Last Last singer further hinted at a documentary as he tweeted, “My Documentary is deep sha. Watching some old videos and realised I’ve been Touring since 2013 and by 2015 I had already performed in almost all 36 states of Nigeria with Glo and Star, by 2018 I had performed in almost every African country already.” (sic)