Jane Mena Knocks Troll Who Body-shamed Her

Dancer Jane Mena boasted about the power of her breasts after being trolled online on the size of her breasts.

The troll made fun of her by stating that she has a small breast.

In response, she referred to a previous controversy with extramarital affairs by saying that it is the same breast that she used to snatch someone’s boyfriend.

She continued by claiming that she will refrain from future breast augmentation because she adores the size of her breasts.

