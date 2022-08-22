Japata Bitters, Nigerian Alcoholic Drink, Kills Mice During Testing

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said the content of Japata Alcoholic Bitters in circulation is more harmful than the one submitted for testing and registration.

NAFDAC revealed this in a statement on Friday, advising Nigerians to be watchful of the products they consume.

This is the second time NAFDAC is raising concerns over Japata, an alcoholic drink produced by Chigodson International Company Ltd., in four months.

“An alcoholic bitters product that is of grave concern is Japata Alcoholic bitters, which was duly registered by NAFDAC but laced with marijuana or cannabis compared to the registered product that had only ethanol. Through intelligence, NAFDAC was able to shut down the company. This product, when tested in the laboratory, caused the death of the mice within five minutes,” NAFDAC wrote on its website on Friday.

“The alcoholic content was doubled compared with the registered product. The retained samples, kept at the point of registration, did not cause any injury to the animals.

“The product laced with cannabis was said to cause altered state of mind and psychological problems to the user. The owner of the company is on the run and the matter has been shared with NDLEA.”

NAFDAC also listed Five Minutes Power, Gamzaki Tradomedical, Barakallahu, Sabon Karfi and Haonu Laha herbal mixtures as harmful liquor sold to the public.

Haonu Laha Herbal Mixture is registered with NAFDAC but laced with unapproved substances that are injurious to the body.

A considerable section of the male population consumes alcoholic bitters as a regular drink. Some consumers claim that these alcoholic bitters have health benefits, but there is no proof for such claims.

Many of such alcoholic bitters are sold in public places without regulation and restriction.