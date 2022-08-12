Jemima Osunde, Neo Akpofure Sparks Relationship Rumours

Neo Akpofure, a Lockdown finalist on Big Brother Naija season 5, and Nollywood actress Jemima Osunde have fueled dating rumors by posting affectionate photos online.

Neo and Jemima Osunde made a splash on Instagram with stunning images of themselves taken while filming the movie “Palava.”

Neo Akpofure posted the pictures online and claimed he and Jemima gave off a Bonnie and Clyde impression with their identical hairdo.

He wrote: It’s giving Bonnie & Clyde with matching buns

Neo was accused of almost causing them heartache by a user going by the name Hope by posting such images online.

Many celebrities including Ozo, Efe Irele, Prince, Bimbo Ademoye, Inidima Okojie, Beverly Osu and other fans of Neo Akpofure reacted to the loved-up photos.

jemimaosunde: How am I just noticing our buns Are they ready for us though??? I don’t think so

princenelsonenwerem: Neo come outside let’s fight

bimboademoye: So this why you’ve not called me . Ya hugging a male homosapien . Ehn osauyi. Ok . Have a nice life .

bimboademoye: Ya even closing eye to smile.

