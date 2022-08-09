Kanye West Taunts Pete Davidson Following Split With Estranged Wife, Kim

American rap mogul, Kanye West, has taken a jab at comedian, Pete Davidson, over his recent break-up with Kim Kardashian, his estranged wife.

On Monday t he “Ye” rapper uploaded a bogus New York paper on his verified Instagram account with the headline “Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28′.

However, the rapper-turned-fashion mogul has deleted the post.

The comedian Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian had been in a romantic relationship for about nine months. The relationship crashed recently, based on reports, it was due to distance and tight schedules of the duo.

During the nine months of their romantic relationship, Kanye had frequently trolled the comedian on social media with several posts.

Moreso, during a music collaboration with The Game, “Eazy” the rapper had threatened to beat Pete Davidson.

“God save me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” West’s lyrics stated.

The music video also depicted Kanye West in an animated figure burying Pete Davidson alive.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2022, and since the split between the two estranged lovers, Kanye West has made several public appeals for Kim to take him back.

The estranged lovers have been married for eight years, a marriage which has produced four kids.