Keyamo: Buhari Has Done Well On Rail, Agriculture… Tinubu Will Improve On Them

Festus Keyamo, minister of state for labour and employment, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari has done exceedingly well in areas of infrastructure, rail and agriculture.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Keyamo stated that if elected, Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would improve on these “revolutionary strides”.

The spokesman of the APC presidential campaign council said Tinubu is prepared to address the banditry that is ravaging the north-west.

“To put purveyors of fake headlines out of business, this is our position: There are areas where the PMB’s Govt has done exceedingly well: infrastructure, rail, agriculture, etc. Our Tinubu will continue with those revolutionary strides but also seek to improve on them,” he tweeted.

“There are areas of security challenges that have improved significantly, e.g farmers-herders’ clashes, north-east insurgency, etc; Tinubu will review these situations and employ additional strategies to maintain the momentum and consolidate the gains achieved in these areas

“As for new areas of security challenges, e.g banditry and kidnappings in the north-west, Tinubu is prepared to employ additional tools and tactics to complement the present work in progress in order to totally eradicate them if Nigerians graciously give him their mandate.”