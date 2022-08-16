Keyamo: Opposition Says Buhari Has Failed, But He’s Reduced Terrorism To Nothing

Festus Keyamo, minister of state for labour and employment, has stated that though the opposition claims that President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to deliver on his promises, his administration has reduced Boko Haram to “almost nothing”.

Keyamo, spokesman for the Bola Tinubu Campaign Council, said the Buhari government collaborated with neighboring nations to some success in containing Boko Haram’s activities in an interview he granted Trust Television on Monday.

For allowing the purchase of vehicles for the Niger Republic valued more than a billion naira, the president recently drew criticism.

“Nigeria has got to support its neighbors, especially the close neighbors to increase their capacity to secure their country as it relates to us,” said Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance.

The minister said when Buhari assumed power in 2015, Boko Haram had more than 14 LGAs under its control.

Also Read: Insecurity: Nigerians Want Actions, Afenifere Slams Buhari

“The cliche that the government has failed has become a song that the opposition has virtually rammed down the throats of everybody without looking at the details of what we have done,” the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said.

“We inherited the Boko Haram problem. At that time, they had taken over more than 14 local governments in the north-east and hoisted their flags.

“We inherited the farmers-herders crisis that had been going on even before Obasanjo’s time. Boko Haram has not been totally wiped out but it has reduced significantly because we constructively engaged our neighbours.

“We reduced them to almost nothing.”