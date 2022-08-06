Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Welcome Second Child Via Surrogate

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child and first baby boy together via surrogate.

The two are already parents to 4-year-old True Thompson.

A representative for Khloe publicized the news in a statement to Page Six.

The statement read: “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a representative for Khloe said in a statement to People.

“Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.

Meanwhile, according to a source cited by Page Six, Khloe and Tristan have not rekindled their romance in the wake of their new baby’s arrival.

Their five-year on-off relationship imploded in December 2021 a report by DailyMail.com exclusively revealed the NBA star had fathered a child with his personal trainer, Maralee Nichols, while he was still involved with Khloe.

By the time Maralee and Tristan’s son +Theo) was born in December, Khloe and Tristan’s surrogate was already pregnant with their new baby.