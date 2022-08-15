Kidnappers Kill Beauty Queen In Ogun

A beauty queen and student of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Happiness Odeh, has been killed.

It was gathered that Odeh, a National Diploma II student of Mass Communication, won the Miss MAPOLY beauty contest on August 3, 2022.

Although she was kidnapped on Tuesday evening, MAPOLY Students Union Government (SUG) confirmed the tragic murder on Sunday.

The SUG issued a statement that was jointly signed by its President, Sodiq Ajani, and the Public Relations Officer, Joy Okolie.

The duo confirmed that the deceased was kidnapped while going to visit a movie location in Ipara, Ode Remo area of Ogun State.

“Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Students Union (MAPSU) announces the untimely death of Miss Happiness Odeh, a Mass Communication student of MAPOLY,” the statement read.

“According to reports, she was abducted along Iperu road to her destination. The deceased left Abeokuta three days ago to visit a movie location at Ipara, Ode-Remo, with the consent of her parents.

“Contrary to the rumours flying around, her death is not related to her status as the new Miss MAPOLY. She won the award on the 3rd of August and the movie location she attended has nothing to do with the beauty pageantry on campus.”

The SUG also commiserated with the victim’s family, friends and colleagues, praying that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

The SUG further explained that the murderers took away the victim’s phone.