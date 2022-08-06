Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Split After 9 Months of Dating

It’s over for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who have parted ways after just nine months of dating.

According to E!, who first reported the news, the duo decided to remain friends as long distance and busy schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

The reality TV star and the comedian first launched romance rumors in October 2021, when they shared a kiss as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine during Kardashian’s hosting gig on Saturday Night Live.

In November, their relationship was seemingly confirmed after they were spotted on a date at Knott’s Scary Farm. They’ve since been on multiple vacations and even walked the Met Gala red carpet together. Davidson also got a tattoo in March that reads, “My girl is a lawyer.”

Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship began just months after the SKIMS founder filed for divorce from Kanye West, with whom she shares children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.