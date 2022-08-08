Kizz Daniel Arrested In Tanzania After Failing To Show Up For A Concert

As a result of his absence from a concert in Tanzania, award-winning Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has been arrested.

The musician was scheduled to perform at Tanzania’s Warehouse, Old Next Door Arena, but he failed to show up.

The singer may be seen getting arrested and led to a police van in Tanzania in a viral video.

READ ALSO: Police Summons Kizz Daniel Over Rift With Drycleaner Who Damaged His Clothes Worth N14m

For the third time, the singer’s absence has left his followers angry and dissatisfied. Many people expressed their opinions on the singer’s actions.

Many of his fans were seen hurling cups, bottles, and other items onto the stage, as they left the arena.

See post below: