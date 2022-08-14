Kizz Daniel Resumes Smoking 3 Months After Quitting

Oluwatobiloba Daniel, better known by his stage name Kizz Daniel, is a Nigerian singer who quit smoking for the sake of his children but has now picked it back up.

The artist can be seen smoking a cigar in a self-made video that is now tranding online.

It was previously reported that the father of two posted a video on his Instagram profile on the occasion of his birthday, announcing that he had quit smoking.

He also gave similar advice to individuals who were battling with smoking addiction in the video.

He said: “To celebrate my birthday, for the sake of my kids and for those that love me, I quit…. Those of you still struggling with addiction. It is not cool and it is not good”.

Watch video below: