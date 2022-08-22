Kwankwaso: Military Needs Political Will To Address Insecurity

The military requires political capital, according to Rabiu Kwankwaso, a presidential candidate for the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), to properly solve the nation’s security challenges.

In an interview with reporters on Sunday in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa, Kwankwaso claimed that his experience as a minister of defense had given him expertise of security-related matters.

According to the former governor of Kano, security personnel require continuous training and retraining.

“We have a big problem in the country in terms of insecurity,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“As a former minister of defence, I am knowledgeable about security. I believe that our military has the capacity to stop this mess through political will, encouragement, training and retraining of personnel.

“We will deal with corruption; we will bring integrity and capacity into the system; we will fight corruption decisively.”