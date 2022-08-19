Lagos Extends ‘Okada’ Ban To Four More Local Governments

The Lagos State Government has extended the ban on commercial motorcycles, better known as Okada, to four more council areas.

Transportation Commissioner, Frederic Oladeinde, who disclosed this during a briefing in Lagos on Thursday, said the move followed a review of the impact of a similar ban in six local government areas.

“Based on the apparent positive impact of the ban and the resolution of the Stakeholders’ forum, Mr. Governor has approved the ban of Okada in another four(4) LGs and their respective five (5) LCDAs for the 2nd Phase of the total ban, in addition to the on-going ban in the six (6) LGs and their respective LCDAs,” the commissioner explained.

He listed the affected council areas and LCDAs as Kosofe Local Government, Oshodi-Isolo Local Government; Shomolu Local Government, and Mushin Local Government.

“Once again, the State Government in addition to the existing ban is now directing a total ban on Okada activities in Four (4) new LGs and their LCDAs, effective from 1st September 2022,” Oladeinde noted.

The commissioner assured Lagosians that the government has put measures in place to cushion the impact of the most recent ban on Okada in the commercial city, reiterating that the move is in the best interest of residents.

“This decision is to further consolidate on the achievements made so far with particular reference to decline in accident and crime rate as well as to continue to bring sanity to our communities within the State,” he added.

“While the ban is in force, the public is advised to resort to alternative and sustainable means of transportation provided in the State such as the First and Last Mile Transport Scheme, the BRT Scheme, the Lagos e-hailing taxi Scheme (Lagride), and other acceptable modes of transportation to go about their daily activities.”

The commissioner also said, “the State Government has directed the Nigeria Police Force, and the Lagos Command with all relevant stakeholders (i.e Army, Navy, Air Force, other security and law enforcement formations within the State) to be complimented by the ‘Anti-Okada Squad’ that will be deployed to these new locations in a bid to stimulate seamless implementation and enforcement of the phase two ban in the State”.