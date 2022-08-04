Laura Ikeji Confirms Pregnancy Rumours

Brand influencer Laura Ikeji Kanu has confirmed the rumors that she is pregnant and that she would soon have body surgery.

When the stunning mother of two posted a video of herself describing how and when she is getting her body done, it quickly went viral on her verified Instagram page.

The brand influencer said that she would have surgery following the birth of her child, confirming prior rumors that she was expecting her third child.

According to prior reports, the mother of two flaunted her growing baby while posting a video of herself doing brand-related advertising.

As Fans congratulated Laura in her comment area, viewers noticed that she was pregnant.

