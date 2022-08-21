‘Living In Nigeria Is Hell’ — Ortom Mourns Lawyer Killed In Zamfara

The governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, claims that living in Nigeria is unbearable.

In response to the Thursday murder of a lawyer who was born in Benue in Gusau, Zamfara state, by suspected terrorists, he made this statement.

Benue’s Yelewata, Guma LGA’s Benedict Torngee Azza was the victim, and he was killed there.

According to reports, the alleged terrorists broke into his flat in Gusau’s Saminaka Area next to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) headquarters.

Ortom claimed in a statement released by Nathaniel Ikyur, his chief press secretary, that Azza tried to flee from his assailants but was overcome and shot many times.

In response, Ortom stated that the tragedy demonstrates how the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration has failed to safeguard Nigerian citizens’ lives.

“I have said it before and I will repeat it again. The federal government must urgently convene a national security summit to end these senseless killings. It is obvious that this federal government does not want to secure the lives of Nigerians,” he said.

“This is the reason why innocent Nigerians who go about their legitimate businesses are killed every day like chicken by terrorists and nothing happens to them. Nigeria has become a country where our lives don’t matter anymore.

“It is becoming clear everyday that living in Nigeria is living in hell because the security has collapsed. No one is safe anymore. This government cannot deal with the increasing insecurity in the country because it has gotten out of control of the federal government. Every day, we move from one bad case to a more deadly case.

“For how long shall we continue to lose our best brains to the hands of terrorists who do not value lives? When will the Federal Government take decisive steps to end this blood bath by these killers? It is getting to a more dangerous situation where no man is safe again.”