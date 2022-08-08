“Love Is Cold, Garnished With Lies And Evil” – Opeyemi Aiyeola

Nollywood actress Opeyemi Aiyeola has offered her followers who are still yearning for love some dating advice.

The mother of two claims that true love is still out there, but that finding it takes time and patience.

She wrote: “There was a time in my life I was running kitikata searching for acceptance and pure love from people and every time it felt like I found it, BOOMMMMMM.

1st rule: love urself so much that when human proclaim love u can read in btw the lines.

2nd rule: understand that it’s the end time and love is cold, garnished with lies and evil. Got absolutely nothing to do with age, status, class, profession or religion

3rd rule : Ur instinct is there for a reason .Be calm to listen and follow its lead. N Genuine love though scarce is still out dere never give up”.

