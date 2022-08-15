Mainstream Media Hardly Report Good Things About Me – Davido Bares His Heart

Nigerian superstar singer, David Adeleke alias Davido, has bared his heart out in a lengthy post on Instagram about how he is being painted in a bad light by mainstream media and also prayed for himself.

The singer who has been trailed with both backlashes and praises penned a note to himself while emphasizing on the spirit of pushing forward.

The DMW boss said that he is shrouded in controversies because the mainstream media have formed a habit of reporting and publishing negative things about him.

Davido wrote; ”A lot of controversies have been set around this Legend and you almost never hear or read anything good about him on mainstream media outlets, a lot of tools have been put in place to discourage him and hold him back. He is the only Nigerian artiste that almost every other Successful and great artiste in the Nigerian music industry have either been compared to or formed formed against.

He has maned up several times to work things out with people the media have made his enemies despite being the little one by age. Stood strong and held so many youngsters hands to success in the industry. If not of this guys love for musical culture, if not for his devotion that he has never denied; if not of the love he has for the people that support him, if he wasn’t born for this thing, he would have quit a long time ago.

This guy is Bigger in Size, Heart, Mind, Spiritually and in Talent more than we would ever imagine. Give him his flowers now. Give him his Kingship now. Honour, and protect him now.

Pressing further, Davido prayed for long life amidst the hurdles of life and also the strength to keep pushing his career.

“I shall love long Amen! To receive all the blessings God has in store for me ! And you already know my blessing nah OUR BLESSING! 001!! Album on the way ! I’m inspired!! ❤️,” he wrote.