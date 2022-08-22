Many CSOs Are PDP Members In Disguise — Keyamo

Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, has alleged that many civil society organisations are working for the Peoples Democratic Party.

He stated this during an interview with Punch NG when he was queried on the calls for his resignation over his appointment as the spokesperson for the Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council.

“I have noticed some disturbing trends from 2015 to date without meaning to demean these civil society organizations. It heightened in 2019 when we discovered that many worked for the opposition party, disguised as CSOs. We even identified some individuals who had contested offices before under the Peoples Democratic Party.

“I believe that is a call made by the opposition disguised as CSOs. We didn’t hear any noise when some ministers in the past were part of the campaign councils of the opposition party when they were in power.”