“Marry Wife Wey Get Ashawo Vibes” – Blessing CEO Tells Men

Blessing Okoro, a controversial self-declared love guru who goes by the nickname Blessing CEO, has outraged the internet with her shocking dating advice.

She posted a TikTok video of herself trying to be the good wife but turning into the infamous murderous wife on Instagram.

‘Ashawo vibes’ make marriages sweeter since they prevent the spouse from pampering them in private, according to Blessing, who shared the video.

Men who professed to adore reserved ladies but still like having side chicks or supporting prostitutes were made fun of she added.

She wrote: “Marry wife wey get ashawo vibes, so you no go dey patronize ashawo in private. Dear men. e dey make marriage sweet. I love reserve women I love reserve women but na ashawo dey shatter ur home”.