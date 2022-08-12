Mercy Chinwo Celebrates Bridal Shower With Joyful Dance Video

Mercy Chinwo, a gospel singer, has gushed about her relationship with Pastor Blessed several times on social media.

The singer released a video of herself and her fiancé showcasing their dance moves ahead of today, August 12, when she will hold her bridal shower.

Mercy Chinwo previously surprised her followers with her gorgeous pre-wedding pictures. The singer was getting ready to marry Preacher Blessed, a well-known pastor.

As they counted down to their big day, Mercy Chinwo, as usual, gushed on Instagram about her fiancé. She said that having him in her life was fulfilling.

See post below: