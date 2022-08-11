Mercy Chinwo Shares Stunning Photos From Her Pre-Wedding Photoshoot

Mercy Chinwo, an award-winning gospel singer, has blessed her followers with her gorgeous pre-wedding images.

The singer is getting ready for her wedding to Pastor Blessed, a well-known pastor.

As they counted down to their big day, Mercy Chinwo, as usual, gushed on Instagram about her fiancé.

She said that having him in her life is fulfilling.

She wrote: “It’s fulfilling getting to do life with you @theoffocialblessed. Next phase loading. Mercy is indeed blessed”.

Her fiance, on his part, wrote: “For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and they will become one flesh. Genesis 2:4 @mercychinwo Next step loading”.

See photos below: