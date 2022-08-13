Mercy Chinwo’s Husband Releases Official Wedding Photos

Mercy Chinwo, a Nigerian gospel singer, and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, have made their official traditional wedding photos public online.

Adesua Etomi, Banky W, Waje, Chigul, and numerous other Nigerian superstars landed in Port Harcourt on Friday, August 12 for the singer’s traditional wedding ceremony.

The singer’s husband posted official photos of the ceremony on his Instagram page on Saturday while thanking God.

The singer, who had been eagerly anticipating her special day, shut down Port Harcourt with their talk of the town wedding, which drew the many high-profile people of society.

In the viral video, the couple were seen dancing with excitement and beaming with happiness.

