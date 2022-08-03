Mercy Johnson Shares Stunning Family Photos As She Renews Her Wedding Vows

Actress Mercy Johnson has now released lovely family photos, as she renews marital vows with husband, Prince Odianosen Okojie.

This comes few weeks after she was exposed for allegedly having a romantic relationship with controversial Pastor Apostle Suleiman.

The actress begins the new month by sending a subtle message to her fans and followers regarding her alleged relationship with the clergyman.

Mercy responded to people on social media who were concerned about her absence by posting a slideshow of lovely family images.

She captioned the pictures and stated that their son Henry was the page boy clutching their wedding bands.

