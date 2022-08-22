Monkeypox Cases Rise, Spread To 26 States, FCT

Cases of monkeypox have spread to 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), raising fears among citizens.

As of May 29, a total of 21 confirmed cases with one death were reported from nine states and the FCT. The cases rose to 36 and spread to 15 states and the FCT by June 12. Less than two weeks later, the cases grew to 41. In the epidemiological week 25 alone (June 20 to 26 2022), there were 21 positive cases out of 42 suspected cases.

By July, the number of cases had hit 157 out of 413 suspected cases with the number of affected states also rising to 25 states and the FCT.

Between July 25 and 31, a total of 24 confirmed cases of monkeypox were recorded.

As of August 7, the disease had spread to 27 states and confirmed cases risen to 172 since the beginning of the year out of 473 suspected cases. The number of deaths had also risen to four with Delta, Lagos, Ondo and Akwa Ibom recording one case each.

The latest NCDC situation report showed that in the first week of August alone, 60 suspected cases were recorded from 10 states out of which 15 new confirmed cases were recorded.

The states that have recorded monkeypox cases since the beginning of the year are Lagos (20), Ondo (16), Adamawa (13), Rivers (13), Delta (12), Bayelsa (12), Edo (9), Nasarawa (9), Anambra (7), Imo (7), Plateau (6), Taraba (5).

Others are Kwara (5), Kano (5), Abia (4), Cross River (3), Borno (3), Oyo (3), Gombe (3), Katsina (2), Kogi (2), Ogun (2), Niger (1), Bauchi (1), Akwa Ibom (1) and Ebonyi (1) as well as FCT (7).