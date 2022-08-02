My Life Is In Danger, Actress Hadiza Gabon Tells Court

Kannywood Actress, Hadiza Gabon, has told a Sharia Court sitting in Kaduna that her life is in danger.

She was dragged to court by Bala Musa, a civil Servant, for reportedly refusing to marry him after spending 396,000 on her.

The actress in previous sitting denied knowing the complainant.

The Judge Adjourned the case from 28 June, 2020, following his wife sickness to August 1st for the complainant to present his witness.

Speaking in the court, the accused, through her counsel, Barrister Mubarak Sani Jibril, said with the deteriorating security situation in the country, the actress was afraid of her safety.

According to him, they are worried everyday the case comes up at the court because she (Gabon) is usually sneaked out of the court.

“My security is important, her own security is important and security of other people is also important in the court including that of the complainant.

“My life is at risk, her life is at risk, the life of the complainant is also at risk. We wouldn’t know who is seeing the case on social media. The next thing you will start seeing people with guns here for kidnap. This is what we are concerned about not the case in the court,” he said.

The lawyer also called on the court to consider the safety of his client by approving her absence from the court hearing.

In his reaction, Counsel to the complainant, Barrister Naira Murtala, rejected the plea for her to be absent during hearing, saying the accused must always be in court.

On the safety of both the accused and the complainant, he said he may not object to their application on the safety of the client because the country is not safe for everyone but they need to put it into writing for him to study.

The Judge, Khadi Rilwanu Kyaudai, assured them that the court will consider the safety of both parties during the next sitting.