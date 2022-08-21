My Meeting With Tinubu Not Political, Says Obasanjo

According to former president Olusegun Obasanjo, the meeting with Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, was not political in nature.

At the Wednesday meeting conducted behind closed doors at his Hill Top Mansion in Abeokuta, Obasanjo warned Bola Tinubu’s followers against claiming that he had endorsed Tinubu. Such allegations, he claimed, would not benefit Tinubu.

Obasanjo stated that the utterances made by persons claiming to be Tinubu’s supporters were detrimental to Tinubu in a statement released by his special assistant on media, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Saturday.

According to Obasanjo, Bola requested that the meeting be “more brotherly than political.”

“Those claiming to be insiders at the meeting, issuing statements on the discussion, and those crediting to me a statement I had not made are enemies of the visitor and are not doing the visit any good,” said Chief Obasanjo.