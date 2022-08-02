Nancy Isime Gives Subtle Reply To Body Enhancement Rumours

Nancy Isime, a TV host and a Popular Nollywood actress, has responded to Blessing Okoro’s claims that she underwent surgery to get her sexy body.

Relationship guru, Blessing CEO made controversial claims that actress Nancy Isime had a body enhancement procedure but covered it up with exercise.

Blessing CEO also revealed that 90% of female celebs have altered their bodies but are not as brave as she was to come out and admit it.

She made this revelations on the most recent episode of the “Frankly Speaking” podcast, where she appeared as a guest alongside Nedu, Naomi, Chukwudi, and Adetoun.

Nancy replied through her Instagram account saying: “And the day we’ve been waiting for is finally here! The results are in baby! WE DID IT AGAIN!!

3rd year in a row doing the No Sugar Challenge with Nancy and I smashed it yet again! I continue to prove to myself that there’s nothing I put my mind to that I can’t achieve. Absolutely stoked about my Results from @nosugarnancy.

Honestly hoping I can maintain and even improve on these results and control my diet a lot more because as we age our bodies really develop a mind of their own and this girl lovesss food and sweet things 😩😅, that way I won’t be in the gym constantly burning calories but building lean healthy muscles”.

See post below: