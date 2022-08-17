Ngige Invites Electricity Workers For Emergency Meeting As Strike Begins

Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, has invited the striking electricity workers for an emergency meeting.

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) had earlier directed its members to go on strike, citing a contravention of workers’ conditions and default on the payment of entitlements by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

In response, TCN had said it was working with relevant parties to avert the strike.

“We anticipate that the industrial action, which is set to take place from Wednesday, the 17th of August 2022, if goes as planned may lead to disruption of power supply to electricity consumers across the nation,” TCN said in a statement.

“In the meantime, we would like to reassure our esteemed customers that we are currently working with the relevant regulatory authorities and the parties involved to reach an amicable resolution and avert the strike action.”

TCN had also appealed to the workers to suspend the proposed strike, assuring that steps had been taken to resolve the issues.