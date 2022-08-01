Nigeria Needs Leader Who Can Take Tough Decisions — Oshiomhole

Former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole has expressed that Nigeria needs a leader who can get the country together without being preoccupied with religious and ethnic issues.

He stated this in an interview with PUNCH NG on Monday.

He stated this when queried on the type of leadership Nigeria needs.

He said, “We should strive to have a leadership that will engender a safe environment so that you can go to your church and worship while I can equally go to my mosque and worship.

“So you can visit your village and I can also visit mine, even though we are all Nigerians. That is the extent to which the issues of religion and ethnicity should be of concern: having the freedom to worship and the guarantee of safety to move around the country without fear or hindrance.”