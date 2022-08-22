No Serious Party Can Reject Tinubu – SDP Spokesman

No serious party will ever pass down the chance to have Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, as its standard bearer, according to Social Democratic Party National Publicity Secretary Alfa Mohammed.

He declared that he wouldn’t be shocked if the SDP’s main faction decided to support Tinubu for president in the near future.

He asserted that this refuted the assertion made by the party’s factional presidential candidate, Mr. Adewole Adebayo, that the SDP was opposed to Tinubu.

In a statement headlined “Tinubu would have been SDP presidential candidate,” Mohammed made this claim. It was made accessible to reporters on Sunday.

The statement read in part, “While party members in their large number across the states of the federation inundated me with calls daily as the party’s spokesperson, asking for confirmation and expressing excitement over the prospect of Tinubu losing the APC ticket and crossing over to the SDP, there was the consensus of opinion by many of us in the party caucus that all other aspirants would be persuaded to step down for Senator Bola Tinubu if he had decided to run under SDP.

“Politics apart, there is no serious-minded politician in Nigeria today who will deny the fact that Tinubu is the most viable candidate in the forthcoming presidential election, and, therefore, no serious party will ever turn down an opportunity to have him fly its ticket or go to sleep while fielding a candidate against Tinubu.”

He added, “I would not be surprised if the largest body of the SDP decides in near future to adopt Tinubu for president and thus cause further division in the party, especially if the court fails to determine which of the SDP factions is authentic shortly.”