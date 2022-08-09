Nollywood Actor, Akeem Akintola Vows Never To Return To Nigeria After Saving €1700 In Single Month

Akeem Akintola, a Nigerian actor living in Europe, has shared how much money he was able to save there after a month of labor.

The young man claimed to work two jobs and was successful in saving €1700 (more than N1 million) in a single month.

READ MORE: “Our Miracle Is Here” – Actress Ivie Okujaye Excitedly Shares First Photos As She Welcomes A Baby Girl Abroad

After learning how much money he is making abroad, he vowed never to return to his native Nigeria.

Akeem posted a video of money in various denominations spread out on a table.

He captioned the post: “After working 2 jobs I save €1700 a month. I swear I no fit g Nigeria again”.

See post below: