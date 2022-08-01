Obi Cubana, Adesua, Others React As Alex Ekubo Unveils Mansion

Popular Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo has unveiled his new mansion days after former fiancee, Fancy Acholonu announced that she has had quite a terrible year.

Recall that Fancy and Alex were engaged but later called off the marriage ceremony days before the event which was scheduled to hold in November 2021.

In a post made via his Instagram handle, the Nollywood actor announced his latest achievement.

He posted a video of the interior of his new home with the caption: “New month, new home, thank you Lord for the gift of new, I’m grateful.”

Reacting to his latest feat, fans, colleagues and friends took to the comment section of the post to congratulate him.

Adesua Etomi: “Congratulations Alex.”

Obi Cubana: “Congratulations Nwanne, you are always focused. Keep being focused.”

Yvonne Jegede: “Congratulations.

Babarexo: “Congratulations bro. Ikuku wat”

Kimoprah: “Congratulations”

Onyiialex: “My chief”