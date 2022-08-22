Okada Rider, Passenger Crushed To Death On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A commercial motorcyclist popularly known as okada rider and a passenger were crushed to death along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Sunday.

It was gathered that a speeding Honda Pilot car marked ABJ178CE had crashed into a Bajaj Boxer motorcycle with registration number AAA213QM on the highway, killing the rider and his passenger.

The spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, said the accident occurred at about 10:55 am on Sunday.

Okpe said three male adults were involved in the crash while two died and the third was unhurt.

“The suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed, which led to the loss of control as the Honda Pilot driver hit and killed the rider and his passenger,” Okpe said. She disclosed that the bodies had been deposited at Idera Mortuary, Sagamu.

Okpe quoted the Sector Commander, Ahmed Umar to have cautioned motorists against speed violations, just as he commiserated with the family of the victims and enjoined the relatives to contact the FRSC Sagamu for more information about the crash.