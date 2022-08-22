Olori Abbey Remembers Late Alaafin Of Oyo After 4 Months

Olori Abbey, one of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi’s wives and the Late Alaafin of Oyo, is mourning the late ruler.

Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo, passed away in April at the Ado Ekiti Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital.

Early on Saturday morning, the body of the senior Yoruba traditional leader was carried to Oyo, where traditional ceremonies got underway.

The late king or queen had governed for 52 years at the age of 83, making him or her the Alaafin with the longest reign.

The queen, who is still grieving over his passing, paid tribute to him on Instagram.

She mentioned that he had been away from them for four months. She gave her blessing and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

Her post reads: “It is four months today that you left us. May you continue to soul rest in perfect peace. Forever in heart, my husband Atanda, where the lion lives, the animal that goes to is not lucky, where the creature of war is left, the father of the one that is left. Walking around the corner.

The thought of the pit kills the dog, the thought of the matter is the deceitful, the thought of a rich man is the one who has the power, the portion of the poor kills the owner. Whoever the Atanda holds a long hand if war, the Lord is the king’s law. Continue rest in peace, Omoibironke”.

See post below: