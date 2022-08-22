Omisore: Tinubu Is Best Choice For Nigeria — There’s No Alternative

The All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Bola Tinubu is the finest option for Nigerians, according to Iyiola Omisore, national secretary of the party.

Following a meeting with party leaders at the APC secretariat in Lagos on Monday, Omisore spoke with reporters.

The APC scribe claimed that the need to plan ahead for the 2023 elections served as the impetus for the gathering.

Omisore asked party members and the south-west zone to cooperate in order to achieve Tinubu’s election as Nigeria’s future leader.

“Election is very near and luckily for us the presidential candidate for the party (APC) is from the south-west,” he said.

“We are working ahead of time to be proactive and to sensitise our people on the need to vote our candidate.

“Luckily for us, for the first time in recent years, we have a candidate coming from Lagos state.

“We have reasons to be voted for. We have landmass which we can point at. We are just looking as a party to strategise and plan ahead of our elections.

“We have to vote Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC in all elections. He is the only choice we have and that is the best we can have at this point in time.

“There is no alternative to him. How do you compare them? From where to where?”