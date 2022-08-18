Ondo Govt Places N50,000 Bounty On Kidnappers

As part of measures aimed at improving security, the Ondo State Government has placed fifty thousand naira (N50, 000) as a reward for anyone who exposes or reports incidents leading to the arrest of kidnappers or other criminals in the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, stated this on Wednesday after the weekly state executive council meeting in Akure.

According to her, the development was to further encourage citizens to give useful and timely information about criminal activities in any part of the state.

“From now on, anyone who reports a crime and we follow the trail, and it leads to a successful prosecution of the criminal, that person will be offered a reward of fifty thousand naira,” she said in Akure.

“We want people in Ondo state to say something when they see something. We want our people to be proactive in the area of security to rid Ondo State of criminals, bandits, and terrorists”

“The toll-free line is 0800-555-5555. Anybody can call to give security tips and report any criminal activities in his or her area,” the commissioner added.

She appealed to the public to give timely reportage of criminal activities, assuring that the government would protect anybody who does so.