Only Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid Make More Money Than Me – Kiddwaya

Terseer Kiddwaya, the billionaire’s son, recently bragged about how just three Nigerians earn more money than him during an IG live session.

Only the three afrobeat singers Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid, according to Kiddwaya, make more money than him.

He continued by advising people to enjoy the display of wealth rather than detest it.

He continued by saying that people are always interested in learning what he does for a job.

The reality TV star also criticized his haters. He advised them to keep their distance and never to approach him with their bad vibes.

Watch video below: